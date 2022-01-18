LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
High Court decides HMRC did not act unlawfully in restricting the Disguised Remuneration Repayment Scheme 2020 to loans that were still outstanding when the settlement was made (R (oao Sibley) v HMRC)

Published on: 18 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In R (oao Sibley) v HMRC, the High Court refused the applicant’s permission for judicial review of HMRC’s refusal to repay sums to the claimant (S) under the Disguised Remuneration Repayment Scheme 2020 (the Scheme). Although the claim was framed as a challenge to HMRC's decision on S's application under the Scheme, the statement of facts and grounds made clear that it was, in essence, a challenge to the legality of the Scheme itself. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

