High Court considers third party claim against professional indemnity insurers (Doorway Capital Ltd v American International Group UK Ltd)

Published on: 14 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • High Court considers third party claim against professional indemnity insurers (Doorway Capital Ltd v American International Group UK Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: The High Court granted an insurer’s application for summary judgment of a claim brought against it under the Third Parties (Rights Against Insurers) Act 2010 (TP(RAI)A 2010). The claimant had provided working capital to a law firm and the court found that there was no cover under the firm’s professional indemnity insurance policy as the liability arose from a commercial arrangement rather than the provision of professional services. The case demonstrates the dangers of relying on professional indemnity or other mandatory insurance policies, which may not respond in the context of commercial arrangements. Written by Deborah Ruff, Partner; Julia Kalinina Belcher, counsel; Charles Golsong, counsel and Charlotte Stewart-Jones, associate at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

