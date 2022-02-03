LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
High Court considers repudiatory breach and wrongful termination in an aircraft lease contract dispute (OCA v Novans)

Published on: 03 February 2022
Commercial analysis: The High Court recently considered the termination of an aircraft lease to purchase contract between Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and Novans (an aircraft broking and consultancy company). In finding for the claimant, the judgment considers the thorny contractual issues of repudiatory breach, contractual suspension, unjust enrichment and interpretation, all against the backdrop of a contract drafted without the benefit of legal advice. The defendant terminated the contract for non-payment of an invoice on the grounds that the claimant’s non-payment had amounted to a repudiatory breach. OCA subsequently brought its claim saying that this purported termination was in and of itself a breach. It also brought an alternative claim in unjust enrichment seeking restitution in relation to the monies it had paid over under the contract prior to the termination. The defendant counterclaimed that the claimant’s failure to pay the disputed invoice had amounted to a repudiation of the agreement that the defendant had duly accepted. Written by Rachel Ziegler, partner and Lex Townsley, trainee solicitor at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

