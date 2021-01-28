High Court considers challenge to the lawfulness of detention under European Arrest Warrants (Polakowski and others v Westminster Magistrates’ Court and others)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The High Court dismissed five conjoined applications for writs of habeas corpus relating to individuals arrested pursuant to European Arrest Warrants (EAWs) issued before 31 December 2020. The applicants argued that, on expiration of the Brexit transition period, the legal basis for surrender under EAWs came to an end and that there was no basis for continued detention or maintenance of bail conditions under warrants issued before 31 December 2020. Delivering judgment on behalf of the court, the President of the Queen’s Bench Division sets out why ‘the challenge in these cases is not arguable’. Written by James Lloyd, barrister at Carmelite Chambers. or to read the full analysis.