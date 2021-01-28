Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Extradition and mutual legal assistance / Extradition Act 2003

Legal News

High Court considers challenge to the lawfulness of detention under European Arrest Warrants (Polakowski and others v Westminster Magistrates’ Court and others)

High Court considers challenge to the lawfulness of detention under European Arrest Warrants (Polakowski and others v Westminster Magistrates’ Court and others)
Published on: 28 January 2021
Updated on: 28 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • High Court considers challenge to the lawfulness of detention under European Arrest Warrants (Polakowski and others v Westminster Magistrates’ Court and others)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What issues were before the court?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The High Court dismissed five conjoined applications for writs of habeas corpus relating to individuals arrested pursuant to European Arrest Warrants (EAWs) issued before 31 December 2020. The applicants argued that, on expiration of the Brexit transition period, the legal basis for surrender under EAWs came to an end and that there was no basis for continued detention or maintenance of bail conditions under warrants issued before 31 December 2020. Delivering judgment on behalf of the court, the President of the Queen’s Bench Division sets out why ‘the challenge in these cases is not arguable’. Written by James Lloyd, barrister at Carmelite Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is practical completion?

Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

LEXISNEXIS

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More