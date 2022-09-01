LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Financial Services / Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers / Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers

Legal News

High Court considers application of COBS and Braganza duty to close out of trading account

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • High Court considers application of COBS and Braganza duty to close out of trading account
  • Original news
  • Background
  • Decision
  • Treatment of Mr Tchenguiz as a professional client
  • Duties in relation to close out of Mr Tchenguiz’s positions with CMC including Braganza Duty and COBS 2.1.1R

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Ceri Morgan, professional support consultant and Gayatri Gogoi, associate, from Herbert Smith Freehills, consider the High Court’s decision regarding the application of COBS and the Braganza duty to the closing out of a trading account. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As