Legal News

High Court confirms traffic orders may be made on private roads used by the public with the permission or tolerance of the owners (Re Bowen v Isle of Wight Council)

Published on: 21 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: The Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 (RTRA 1984) enables local traffic authorities to make orders regulating the use of roads to which the public have access. The question for the court was whether RTRA 1984 enabled traffic orders to be made on private roads used by the public not with the express or implied permission of the road owners but rather by tolerated trespass. In Bowen v Isle of Wight Council, it was accepted that the road in question was not a highway and the road owners only tolerated the public use. In giving judgement Judge Keyser QC confirmed that a road will be a ‘road to which the public has access’ under RTRA 1984, and thus a road for which a traffic order may be made, provided that the general public do as a matter of fact exercise access to it and provided that those members of the public ‘have not obtained access either by overcoming a physical obstruction or in defiance of prohibition express or implied’. The enquiry is thus essentially a factual one. If these conditions are satisfied then it is irrelevant to enquire further whether the presence of the public on the road was merely by the tolerance of the road owners or whether the tolerance is to be taken to have given implicit permission. Written by Brendon Lee, senior associate at HCR Hewitsons LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

