High Court awards £2m interim payment to fund property purchase (PAL (A Child) v Davison)

Published on: 11 May 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: Mrs Justice Yip found that it was ‘essential’ for the catastrophically-injured claimant to purchase a property now rather than wait for trial. On the facts of this case, she was not prepared to take estimated losses relating to rehabilitation needs between the application date and trial date at Eeles stage 1 when awarding an interim payment for a property purchase. She awarded the full sum sought of £2m (in addition to over £1m already received for the claimant’s immediate needs) under Eeles stage 2 to purchase and adapt the only property which had been identified as potentially suitable. Written by William Latimer-Sayer QC and Chesca Lord, barristers at Cloisters (who acted for the claimant). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

