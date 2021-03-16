High Court awards £100,000 in damages to former CEO of the Football Association in defamation and harassment claim (Glenn v Kline)

TMT analysis: This case concerned the appropriate remedies in a harassment and libel claim brought following judgment in default. The judge ordered that the defendant should pay £25,000 in respect of the harassment claim and £75,000 (including £10,000 in aggravated damages) in respect of the defamation claim. The judge also provided helpful guidance on the application of quantification of damages principles in the context of internet harassment and defamation cases. Written by Helena Shipman, senior associate at Carter-Ruck.
