Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Defamation

Legal News

High Court awards £100,000 in damages to former CEO of the Football Association in defamation and harassment claim (Glenn v Kline)

High Court awards £100,000 in damages to former CEO of the Football Association in defamation and harassment claim (Glenn v Kline)
Published on: 16 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • High Court awards £100,000 in damages to former CEO of the Football Association in defamation and harassment claim (Glenn v Kline)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Harassment claim—up to May 2019
  • Defamation claim—post May 2019
  • Harassment claim—post May 2019
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: This case concerned the appropriate remedies in a harassment and libel claim brought following judgment in default. The judge ordered that the defendant should pay £25,000 in respect of the harassment claim and £75,000 (including £10,000 in aggravated damages) in respect of the defamation claim. The judge also provided helpful guidance on the application of quantification of damages principles in the context of internet harassment and defamation cases. Written by Helena Shipman, senior associate at Carter-Ruck. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More