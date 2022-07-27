LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
High Court approves sanction of SME restructuring plan (Re Houst Ltd)

Published on: 27 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • High Court approves sanction of SME restructuring plan (Re Houst Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • Key features
  • What was the background?
  • Terms of the Restructuring Plan
  • Convening hearing and plan meetings
  • Sanction hearing
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This is the first time that a Part 26A restructuring plan has been sanctioned for a small-to-medium enterprise (SME). Cross class cramdown was also used to compromise the HM Revenue & Customs (HRMC) as preferential creditor. Written by Kunal Gadhvi (partner) and Fiona Siddall (solicitor) of Irwin Mitchell LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

