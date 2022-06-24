LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Special claims / Catastrophic claims

Legal News

High Court allows further interim payment in traumatic brain injury case (Salwin v Shahed)

Published on: 24 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • High Court allows further interim payment in traumatic brain injury case (Salwin v Shahed)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: This was a contested interim payment (IP) application. His Honour Judge Pearce sitting as a judge of the High Court ordered the defendant (D) to make a further IP in the sum of £170,000 in addition to previous IPs which totalled £422,000. The judgment addresses: (1) the nature of evidence upon which a claimant (C) can rely, (2) whether the IP would prejudice D by creating an unlevel playing field (per Campbell v Mylchreest), (3) the two stages of the Eeles v Cobham test, (4) whether only losses to the date of the application, or also losses likely to be incurred between the date of the application and the trial, should be taken into account, and (5) the application of different reasonable proportion percentages for the pre-application and post-application periods (to reflect greater uncertainty about the eventual extent of recovery of damages in the latter). Written by Stephen McNamara, partner at Byrom Street Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As