High Court allows further interim payment in traumatic brain injury case (Salwin v Shahed)

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: This was a contested interim payment (IP) application. His Honour Judge Pearce sitting as a judge of the High Court ordered the defendant (D) to make a further IP in the sum of £170,000 in addition to previous IPs which totalled £422,000. The judgment addresses: (1) the nature of evidence upon which a claimant (C) can rely, (2) whether the IP would prejudice D by creating an unlevel playing field (per Campbell v Mylchreest), (3) the two stages of the Eeles v Cobham test, (4) whether only losses to the date of the application, or also losses likely to be incurred between the date of the application and the trial, should be taken into account, and (5) the application of different reasonable proportion percentages for the pre-application and post-application periods (to reflect greater uncertainty about the eventual extent of recovery of damages in the latter). Written by Stephen McNamara, partner at Byrom Street Chambers. or to read the full analysis.