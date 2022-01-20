High Court adopts ‘narrower construction’ of pension revaluation rule (De La Rue v De La Rue Pension Trustee)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In a judgment handed down on 14 January 2022, Mr Justice Trower held that rules governing pension revaluation in two deeds of the De La Rue Pension Scheme required affected members’ pensions to be revalued in deferment in accordance with the minimum statutory requirements under the Pension Schemes Act 1993 (PSA 1993) (the ‘narrower construction’ contended for by the claimant employers) and not by the greater of statutory revaluation and the rate of increase applicable to pensions in payment (the ‘wider construction’ contended for by the representative beneficiary). Had the judge accepted the representative beneficiary’s argument, the cost to the Scheme would have been over £20m in additional liabilities. Written by Henry Day, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers. or to read the full analysis.