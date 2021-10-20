LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
High claims volume in design and build projects makes insuring onerous

Published on: 20 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: As design-build construction projects have been growing more popular, the high potential project losses and number of claims has made insuring these projects more expensive, according to experts. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

