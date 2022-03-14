LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Hermes UK launches pension plan for gig economy staff

Published on: 14 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Hermes UK announced on 11 March 2022 that it will automatically enroll its self-employed workers into a workplace pension scheme, as more companies in the so-called gig economy come under pressure from regulators following a landmark court ruling last year. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

