menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate / Members / Nature of membership

Legal News

Henderson v Henderson considered in context of unfair prejudice proceedings (Taylor Goodchild Ltd v Taylor and Scott Taylor Law Ltd)

Published on: 30 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Henderson v Henderson considered in context of unfair prejudice proceedings (Taylor Goodchild Ltd v Taylor and Scott Taylor Law Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This case offers guidance upon the application of the principles in Henderson v Henderson and Aldi Stores v WSP Group to the bringing of subsequent claims which could have formed part of an earlier unfair prejudice petition. The Court of Appeal has identified distinctive features of such petitions which must be factored into the application of those principles on the facts. It overturns an earlier decision of Mr Justice Snowden. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More