Henderson v Henderson considered in context of unfair prejudice proceedings (Taylor Goodchild Ltd v Taylor and Scott Taylor Law Ltd)

Dispute Resolution analysis: This case offers guidance upon the application of the principles in Henderson v Henderson and Aldi Stores v WSP Group to the bringing of subsequent claims which could have formed part of an earlier unfair prejudice petition. The Court of Appeal has identified distinctive features of such petitions which must be factored into the application of those principles on the facts. It overturns an earlier decision of Mr Justice Snowden. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers.
