Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Investment funds and asset management / AIFMD

Legal News

Hedge funds under the FSA microscope

Hedge funds under the FSA microscope
Published on: 04 September 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Hedge funds under the FSA microscope
  • Original news
  • What are the key findings of the FSA’s self-assessment survey report?
  • Do industry and regulatory views diverge on how significant a risk hedge funds pose to financial stability?
  • Is this news reassuring? Can we always trust the ‘self-assessments’ made by hedge fund managers?
  • Recently, a number of regulatory measures have been introduced focusing on the alternative funds industry. Do you expect the FSA to press ahead with these measures? Would you expect this regulatory agenda to continue?
  • What should lawyers and their client firms take from this report? Is there scope for further lobbying against regulatory measures? Is other activity recommended?

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: What does the latest FSA report on the findings from the Hedge Fund Survey (HFS) and Hedge Fund as Counterparty Survey (HFACS) tell us about the health of the industry? Michelle Kirschner, senior solicitor at Macfarlanes, and Neil Robson, associate at Schulte Roth & Zabel International, discuss the findings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More