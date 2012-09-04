- Hedge funds under the FSA microscope
- Original news
- What are the key findings of the FSA’s self-assessment survey report?
- Do industry and regulatory views diverge on how significant a risk hedge funds pose to financial stability?
- Is this news reassuring? Can we always trust the ‘self-assessments’ made by hedge fund managers?
- Recently, a number of regulatory measures have been introduced focusing on the alternative funds industry. Do you expect the FSA to press ahead with these measures? Would you expect this regulatory agenda to continue?
- What should lawyers and their client firms take from this report? Is there scope for further lobbying against regulatory measures? Is other activity recommended?
Article summary
Financial Services analysis: What does the latest FSA report on the findings from the Hedge Fund Survey (HFS) and Hedge Fund as Counterparty Survey (HFACS) tell us about the health of the industry? Michelle Kirschner, senior solicitor at Macfarlanes, and Neil Robson, associate at Schulte Roth & Zabel International, discuss the findings.
