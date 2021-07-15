menu-search
Heating, road transport to be covered by new EU Emissions Trading System, Commission proposes

Published on: 15 July 2021
Published by: MLex
Heating and transport fuel suppliers will have to buy and surrender emission allowances in order to sell on the EU's market as of 2025, according to draft legislation unveiled by the European Commission on 14 July 2021. As part of its Green Deal programme, the European Commission has proposed to create a new Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) for the road transport and buildings sectors in a bid to accelerate the clean-energy transition.

