Hearings to decide interim relief applications are public hearings (Queensgate Investments LLP and others v Millet)

Article summary

Employment analysis: A hearing to determine an application for interim relief in an unfair dismissal claims involves the determination of a ‘preliminary issue’ for the purposes of Rule 53(3) of the Employment Tribunal Rules of Procedure (the ET Rules) and should therefore be conducted in public unless there are grounds for an order under Rule 50 to prevent or restrict the public disclosure of any aspect of the proceedings, according to the EAT. or to read the full analysis.