Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Regulatory hearings / General Pharmaceutical Council

Legal News

Health and Social Care White Paper 2021—where next for patient safety and professional healthcare regulation?

Health and Social Care White Paper 2021—where next for patient safety and professional healthcare regulation?
Published on: 18 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Health and Social Care White Paper 2021—where next for patient safety and professional healthcare regulation?
  • Patient safety
  • Professional regulation
  • So what does it have in mind?
  • Additional safety and quality proposals
  • Concluding remarks

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The Department of Health and Social Care has published a White Paper, ‘Integration and Innovation: working together to improve health and social care for all’, setting out legislative proposals for a new Health and Care Bill, planned to come into force in 2022. Shannett Thompson, partner, and Lucinda Soon, professional support lawyer, at Kingsley Napley consider the key measures and additional powers proposed for patient safety and professional healthcare regulation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More