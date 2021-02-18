Health and Social Care White Paper 2021—where next for patient safety and professional healthcare regulation?

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The Department of Health and Social Care has published a White Paper, 'Integration and Innovation: working together to improve health and social care for all', setting out legislative proposals for a new Health and Care Bill, planned to come into force in 2022. Shannett Thompson, partner, and Lucinda Soon, professional support lawyer, at Kingsley Napley consider the key measures and additional powers proposed for patient safety and professional healthcare regulation.