Health and Social Care Bill published—key points

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The long-awaited Health and Care Bill (the Bill) was introduced to parliament this week, to begin the legislative process that is anticipated to see it brought into law by April 2022. As expected, the Bill covers a wide range of areas building on previous recommendations for legislative reform following The NHS Long Term Plan and the white paper integration and innovation: working together to improve Health and Social Care for all. Emma Stockwell, Robert McGough, Esther Venning and Gemma Badger of Hill Dickinson LLP signpost some of the key points included in the Bill. or to read the full analysis.