Health and safety duties on construction sites—who’s in charge? (Ahmad v Health and Safety Executive)

Corporate Crime analysis: The court were asked to consider two grounds of appeal relating to fresh evidence and the necessity of a jury direction in respect of an alleged bribe to keep a witness away from court. In considering those questions the court also dealt with obligations arising out of the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015 and the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974. The appellant argued that fresh evidence undermined the credibility of an important witness for the prosecution and enhanced his own credibility. In considering the impact of fresh evidence the court were required to evaluate its importance in the context of the remainder of the evidence. It was held that there was a wealth of evidence that the appellant was in control of the construction site and was responsible for giving orders to people carrying out the work. The fresh evidence did not undermine the safety of the conviction. It was argued that the absence of a direction on evidence of a bribe in a case which turned on the credibility of those involved rendered the conviction unsafe. The judge had reminded the jury of what was said in respect of the alleged bribe. There was no need for him to go further; he was not obliged to give a direction about how the jury should treat the bribery evidence if they believed it. Written by Rosalind Emsley-Smith, Barrister at Deans Court Chambers who represented the Health and Safety Executive in this case.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a
Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be
Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the
This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.