LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Healthcare / Regulation of healthcare providers

Legal News

Health and Care Regulation—the present and the future

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Health and Care Regulation—the present and the future
  • Current trends in CQC inspections
  • CQC’s new inspection framework
  • CQC prosecutions
  • Social Care Funding Reforms

Article summary

Local Government Analysis: The last few years have seen substantial changes in how health and care is regulated. The pandemic forced the CQC to move away from routine inspections. Hastily-prepared alternative models of regulation have come and gone, seeking to identify providers of greatest concern at the expense of broader scrutiny and an up-to-date view of the quality of services across the sector. In 2021, the CQC set out its new strategy. It aims for a more dynamic, data-led method of assessment with a much greater emphasis on people’s experiences of care, care integration and cultures of safety, learning and improvement. In this article, Carl May-Smith of Browne Jacobson LLP will discuss some of the themes seen in recent CQC regulation as well as providing an update on the development of their new assessment framework. Other key developments will also be highlighted. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More