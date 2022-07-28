Health and Care Regulation—the present and the future

Article summary

Local Government Analysis: The last few years have seen substantial changes in how health and care is regulated. The pandemic forced the CQC to move away from routine inspections. Hastily-prepared alternative models of regulation have come and gone, seeking to identify providers of greatest concern at the expense of broader scrutiny and an up-to-date view of the quality of services across the sector. In 2021, the CQC set out its new strategy. It aims for a more dynamic, data-led method of assessment with a much greater emphasis on people’s experiences of care, care integration and cultures of safety, learning and improvement. In this article, Carl May-Smith of Browne Jacobson LLP will discuss some of the themes seen in recent CQC regulation as well as providing an update on the development of their new assessment framework. Other key developments will also be highlighted. or to read the full analysis.