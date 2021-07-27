menu-search
Health and Care Bill 2021—initial key questions for systems

Published on: 27 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Health and Care Bill 2021—initial key questions for systems
  • Taking stock of existing arrangements
  • The development of an Integrated Care Board (ICB) constitution
  • ICB membership and mission
  • Arrangements at place
  • Integrated Care Partnership (ICP)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: It’s been a long time coming, and there have been some twists and turns along the way, but the Health and Care Bill 2021 (the Bill) has finally been introduced to Parliament. We now know the government’s vision, informed by extensive engagement with the NHS, of what a statutory Integrated Care System (ICS) should look like. But this is not a done deal. We know that there are discussions within government as to whether aspects of the Bill should be amended, never mind the amendments which may be made as it makes its way through Parliament. The delegated powers memo which was published alongside the Bill also refers to 138 powers within the Bill which allow for the making of delegated legislation, directions, guidance or schemes. The devil may be in the detail! Hamza Drabu, Charlotte Burnett, Alistair Robertson and Anne-Marie Gregory of DAC Beachcroft discuss some of the initial key questions for systems and what they can be doing now, ahead of the legislation coming into effect. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

