Health and Care Bill 2021—ICS governance-laying firm foundations

Published on: 27 июля 2021
  • Health and Care Bill 2021—ICS governance-laying firm foundations
  • Designing for confidence
  • Composition of ICB
  • Non-executive directors
  • Designing the constitution
  • What should providers and commissioners be doing now?

Article summary

Local Government analysis: In the first of a series of briefings on the Health and Care Bill 2021, Hamza Drabu, Charlotte Burnett, Alistair Robertson and Anne-Marie Gregory of DAC Beachcroft discussed some of the initial key questions for systems and what they can be doing now, ahead of the legislation coming into effect. In this second briefing, they focus in on some of the governance aspects associated with Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) and matters that each Integrated Care System (ICS) should now be considering as part of its system design. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

1 Q&As

