HC 1118 analysis—the Global Business Mobility routes

Article summary

Immigration analysis: The Home Office has published a substantial Statement of Changes (SoC) in Immigration Rules HC 1118, alongside an Explanatory Memorandum. The SoC implements changes to existing categories of the UK’s Future Points-Based Immigration System and introduces a range of new routes and Appendices. This analysis looks at the introduction of the new Global Business Mobility (GBM) routes, which consolidate a number of existing routes and expand on the provisions for overseas businesses seeking to establish a UK subsidiary or temporarily transfer specialised employees to the UK through a client, supplier or their own UK entity. Written by Miglena Ilieva and Robert Greene of Laura Devine Immigration. or to read the full analysis.