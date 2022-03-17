LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
HC 1118 analysis—the Global Business Mobility routes

Published on: 17 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • HC 1118 analysis—the Global Business Mobility routes
  • Changes we knew about
  • Changes we did not know about
  • Appendix Global Business Mobility—Senior or Specialist Worker
  • Appendix Global Business Mobility—Graduate Trainee
  • Appendix Global Business Mobility—UK Expansion Worker
  • Appendix Global Business Mobility—Service Supplier
  • Appendix Global Business Mobility—Secondment Worker

Article summary

Immigration analysis: The Home Office has published a substantial Statement of Changes (SoC) in Immigration Rules HC 1118, alongside an Explanatory Memorandum. The SoC implements changes to existing categories of the UK’s Future Points-Based Immigration System and introduces a range of new routes and Appendices. This analysis looks at the introduction of the new Global Business Mobility (GBM) routes, which consolidate a number of existing routes and expand on the provisions for overseas businesses seeking to establish a UK subsidiary or temporarily transfer specialised employees to the UK through a client, supplier or their own UK entity. Written by Miglena Ilieva and Robert Greene of Laura Devine Immigration. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

