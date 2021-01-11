Hanger patent found invalid (Janger v Tesco)

Article summary

IP analysis: Janger claimed that Tesco’s ‘Meetick’ hanger infringed its 2017 patent for a hangable garment hook. Tesco did not deny infringement. Tesco argued the patent was invalid for anticipation, obviousness and an earlier disclosure. The court held one claim was anticipated by an earlier US patent and the other two relevant claims were obvious over the prior US patent. The court held that the earlier disclosure relied on was given in confidence. The case provides some interesting commentary on the court’s approach to confidentiality and supplier meetings. Written by Louise Vaziri, senior associate at Bird & Bird LLP. or to read the full analysis.