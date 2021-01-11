Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Patents / Patent disputes

Legal News

Hanger patent found invalid (Janger v Tesco)

Hanger patent found invalid (Janger v Tesco)
Published on: 11 January 2021
Updated on: 11 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Hanger patent found invalid (Janger v Tesco)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: Janger claimed that Tesco’s ‘Meetick’ hanger infringed its 2017 patent for a hangable garment hook. Tesco did not deny infringement. Tesco argued the patent was invalid for anticipation, obviousness and an earlier disclosure. The court held one claim was anticipated by an earlier US patent and the other two relevant claims were obvious over the prior US patent. The court held that the earlier disclosure relied on was given in confidence. The case provides some interesting commentary on the court’s approach to confidentiality and supplier meetings. Written by Louise Vaziri, senior associate at Bird & Bird LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
3 Precedents
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
3 Precedents
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More