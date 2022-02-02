LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Cybercrime and data protection offences / Data protection offences

Legal News

Handling sensitive data and vicarious liability (Ali v Luton Borough Council)

Published on: 02 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Handling sensitive data and vicarious liability (Ali v Luton Borough Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Local Government analysis: In Ali v Luton Borough Council, an important decision for local authorities and other organisations handling sensitive data, the High Court has explained and applied the principles governing vicarious liability set out by the Supreme Court in Various Claimants v Morrisons Supermarkets. Written by Jack Harding, barrister, 1 Chancery Lane and Andrew Clarke, Solicitor, Weightmans. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More