- Handling sensitive data and vicarious liability (Ali v Luton Borough Council)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
Article summary
Local Government analysis: In Ali v Luton Borough Council, an important decision for local authorities and other organisations handling sensitive data, the High Court has explained and applied the principles governing vicarious liability set out by the Supreme Court in Various Claimants v Morrisons Supermarkets. Written by Jack Harding, barrister, 1 Chancery Lane and Andrew Clarke, Solicitor, Weightmans.
