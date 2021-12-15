Halving of UBS's record French fine might not appease bank looking to clear its name

MLex: While UBS managed to cut almost €2bn off a French fine on 13 December 2021 for promoting illegal banking services and money laundering, the Swiss banking behemoth could not persuade appeal judges to quash its conviction. If the bank takes the case to France's highest court, its case is likely to focus on the Paris appeal court's unusual re-framing of its penalty.
