Halkbank tells 2nd Circuit it's immune from sanctions prosecution

Published on: 13 April 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: Turkey's Halkbank on 12 April 2021 urged the US Second Circuit to dismiss the indictment claiming it participated in a multibillion-dollar scheme to evade US sanctions on Iran, saying the state-backed bank is immune from criminal prosecution in the US. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

