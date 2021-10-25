Halkbank must face Iran sanctions case, US appeals court rules

MLex: Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank must face US criminal charges over its alleged involvement in a scheme to end-run sanctions on Iran, a US appeals court has ruled, rejecting the bank’s arguments that it has sovereign immunity. Halkbank was clearly engaged in commercial activity and not protected despite its links to Turkey’s Government, according to the ruling of the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit issued on 22 October 2021.
