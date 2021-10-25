LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls / US corporate bribery offences

Legal News

Halkbank must face Iran sanctions case, US appeals court rules

Published on: 25 October 2021
Published by: MLex
  • Halkbank must face Iran sanctions case, US appeals court rules

Article summary

MLex: Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank must face US criminal charges over its alleged involvement in a scheme to end-run sanctions on Iran, a US appeals court has ruled, rejecting the bank’s arguments that it has sovereign immunity. Halkbank was clearly engaged in commercial activity and not protected despite its links to Turkey’s Government, according to the ruling of the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit issued on 22 October 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More