Hackers targeted celebs in $US 100m crypto scam, Europol says

Law360, London: Europol said on 10 February 2021 that it has helped to co-ordinate the arrest of a 10-strong transatlantic gang accused of hacking into celebrities’ phones and stealing more than $US 100m in cryptocurrencies and other assets from its victims.
