Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Data protection offences / Data protection offences

Legal News

Hackers targeted celebs in $US 100m crypto scam, Europol says

Hackers targeted celebs in $US 100m crypto scam, Europol says
Published on: 11 February 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Hackers targeted celebs in $US 100m crypto scam, Europol says

Article summary

Law360, London: Europol said on 10 February 2021 that it has helped to co-ordinate the arrest of a 10-strong transatlantic gang accused of hacking into celebrities’ phones and stealing more than $US 100m in cryptocurrencies and other assets from its victims. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More