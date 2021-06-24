menu-search
GVD quashed following claim for judicial review (Dawes v Birmingham City Council)

Published on: 24 June 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Planning analysis: The case involved a contested claim for judicial review of Birmingham City Council’s (the Council) decision to execute a general vesting declaration (GVD) in respect of a residential dwelling that was the subject of a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO), made by the Council under section 17 of the Housing Act 1985 (HA 1985) and in furtherance of an empty homes strategy. The court considered three grounds of challenge to that decision, finding that the claimant should succeed on a ground asserting a breach of the duty set out in Secretary of State for Education and Science v Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council. The judgment is confirmation that a GVD can be successfully challenged by way of judicial review, in certain circumstances, and contains an analysis of the legal principles for a challenge to a GVD. Written by Simon Bell, barrister at Clerksroom. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

