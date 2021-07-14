menu-search
Guidance on the use of the resolutions model within public law proceedings (Re J (A Child) (Resolutions Model))

Published on: 14 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Public Law analysis: In Lancashire County Council v B and others following a positive resolutions assessment His Honour Judge Baker held that the child should return home to the mother under a care order and safety plan. HHJ Baker gave guidance on why the resolutions assessment model was applicable to the specific circumstances of this case. This judgment highlights the procedure followed, the experts instructed and the details of the safety plan. Patrick Gilmore, barrister at Deans Court Chambers examines the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

