Legal News

Guidance on new EU international transfer SCCs should come in 2021, official says

Published on: 19 November 2021
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: Revised standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for transfers of personal data outside the EEA were issued in June 2021. Companies transferring data outside the EEA should get guidance in the coming weeks on how they can implement those SCCs with service providers to ensure those transfers are legal, an official has said. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

