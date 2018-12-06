Sign-in Help
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / International restructuring and insolvency / Recast Regulation on Insolvency [Archived]

Legal News

Guidance on insolvency proceedings in EU cross-border cases (Wiemer & Trachte GmbH (in liquidation) v Tadzher)

Guidance on insolvency proceedings in EU cross-border cases (Wiemer & Trachte GmbH (in liquidation) v Tadzher)
Published on: 06 December 2018
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Guidance on insolvency proceedings in EU cross-border cases (Wiemer & Trachte GmbH (in liquidation) v Tadzher)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Where should insolvency practitioners seeking to set aside transactions that took place in another Member State bring claims? Chris Laughton, corporate advisory partner at Mercer & Hole, considers the EU Court of Justice’s decision in Wiemer & Trachte GmbH (in liquidation) v Tadzher and explains how it fits in with cases falling under the Recast Regulation on Insolvency. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More