Guidance on higher education restructuring scheme issued

Published on: 18 January 2021
  • Guidance on higher education restructuring scheme issued
  • The scheme
  • Pre-application
  • Making an application
  • Triage
  • Independent business review
  • Restructuring plan
  • The decision, the terms of loans and monitoring
  • Shadow process
  • Main takeaways

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The UK government has released guidance for distressed higher education providers applying to access emergency funding. The restructuring scheme provides support to higher education providers in England at risk of insolvency due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Amy Flavell and Gayle Ditchburn, partners at Pinsent Masons, consider the new sheme. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

