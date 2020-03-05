Sign-in Help
Guidance on deputies’ need to tender for legal services (Re ACC and others)

Published on: 05 March 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • Guidance on deputies’ need to tender for legal services (Re ACC and others)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client Analysis: The Senior Judge of the Court of Protection has given guidance on a number of issues regarding financial deputies’ authorisation to obtain legal services, the need for tendering, the need for authorisation prior to litigation on behalf of P after the letter of response and payment for litigation friend services. This analysis will review what this new guidance means for professional deputies, in particular regarding tendering and authorisation to litigate. Written by Ruth Hughes, barrister, at 5 Stone Buildings (who acted for the Official Solicitor in this case). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

