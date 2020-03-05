Guidance on deputies’ need to tender for legal services (Re ACC and others)

Article summary

Private Client Analysis: The Senior Judge of the Court of Protection has given guidance on a number of issues regarding financial deputies’ authorisation to obtain legal services, the need for tendering, the need for authorisation prior to litigation on behalf of P after the letter of response and payment for litigation friend services. This analysis will review what this new guidance means for professional deputies, in particular regarding tendering and authorisation to litigate. Written by Ruth Hughes, barrister, at 5 Stone Buildings (who acted for the Official Solicitor in this case). or to read the full analysis.