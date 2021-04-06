- Guidance from the Upper Tribunal about vulnerable witness participation (AA and BA v A Local Authority)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Local Government analysis: The Upper Tribunal (UT) highlighted the importance, in First-tier Tribunal (FTT) (Health, Education and Social Care Chamber (HESCC)) cases, of applying the Practice Direction (PD) (dated 30 October 2008) by the senior president of Tribunals, entitled ‘First tier and Upper Tribunal Child, Vulnerable Adult and Sensitive Witnesses’. A failure to follow such guidance would, however, have to make a material difference to the fairness of the proceedings to amount to an error of law. Written by Hannah Lynch, barrister, at St Pauls Chambers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.