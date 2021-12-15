Guidance confirms EAT’s strong preference for lodging appeals on the E-Filing service

Article summary

Employment analysis: The preferred method for lodging an appeal is by the Employment Appeal Tribunal’s (EAT’s) electronic filing system (E-Filing service), unless there is a good reason not to, such as inability to access a computer, in which case the appeal may still be lodged by email or post, according to the latest updated version of the HMCTS information leaflet ‘I want to appeal to the Employment Appeal Tribunal’—T440. or to read the full analysis.