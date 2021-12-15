LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Guidance confirms EAT’s strong preference for lodging appeals on the E-Filing service

Published on: 15 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Guidance confirms EAT’s strong preference for lodging appeals on the E-Filing service
  • What are the practical implications of this development?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • What are the key changes?
  • Preference for E-Filing to be used
  • Guidance on using E-Filing service
  • Do not send unnecessary documents

Article summary

Employment analysis: The preferred method for lodging an appeal is by the Employment Appeal Tribunal’s (EAT’s) electronic filing system (E-Filing service), unless there is a good reason not to, such as inability to access a computer, in which case the appeal may still be lodged by email or post, according to the latest updated version of the HMCTS information leaflet ‘I want to appeal to the Employment Appeal Tribunal’—T440. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

