Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Claims and remedies / Contractual interpretation

Legal News

Guarantees—interpretation of contractual terms—commercial—evidence (Nirro Holdings SA v Patrick O’Brien)

Guarantees—interpretation of contractual terms—commercial—evidence (Nirro Holdings SA v Patrick O’Brien)
Published on: 18 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Guarantees—interpretation of contractual terms—commercial—evidence (Nirro Holdings SA v Patrick O’Brien)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The court considered whether the term of a personal guarantee for the debts of a company, provided by its director were enforceable in circumstances where the directorship had been terminated as a consequence of the company’s liquidation. Written by Graeme Kirk, barrister, at Lamb Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More