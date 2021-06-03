Guarantees, indemnities, set-off and variation (Brown-Forman Beverages Europe v Bacardi UK)

Article summary

Commercial analysis: This case deals with the distinction between guarantees and indemnities in a complex written agreement. Having decided that certain obligations were guarantees and others indemnities, the case goes on to deal with the effect of a claim of equitable set-off and the extent to which the variation of the underlying agreement can release a guarantor from liability, following the so-called ‘rule in Holme v Brunskill’. The judgment highlights the need for careful drafting of all contractual documentation in group situations and the risks of assuming that consent given by one member of a group of companies can bind other members of the group. It also contains a very useful summary of the various Supreme Court authorities on interpretation of contracts and implied terms. Written by Steven Fennell, barrister at Exchange Chambers. or to read the full analysis.