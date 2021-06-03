menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Quasi-security / Guarantees

Legal News

Guarantees, indemnities, set-off and variation (Brown-Forman Beverages Europe v Bacardi UK)

Guarantees, indemnities, set-off and variation (Brown-Forman Beverages Europe v Bacardi UK)
Published on: 03 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Guarantees, indemnities, set-off and variation (Brown-Forman Beverages Europe v Bacardi UK)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Commercial analysis: This case deals with the distinction between guarantees and indemnities in a complex written agreement. Having decided that certain obligations were guarantees and others indemnities, the case goes on to deal with the effect of a claim of equitable set-off and the extent to which the variation of the underlying agreement can release a guarantor from liability, following the so-called ‘rule in Holme v Brunskill’. The judgment highlights the need for careful drafting of all contractual documentation in group situations and the risks of assuming that consent given by one member of a group of companies can bind other members of the group. It also contains a very useful summary of the various Supreme Court authorities on interpretation of contracts and implied terms. Written by Steven Fennell, barrister at Exchange Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More