Guaranteed minimum pensions and equalisation Part 2—transfers (Lloyds Banking Group Pension Trustees v Lloyds Bank)

Pensions analysis: This further judgment answers some of the questions left unanswered by the initial judgment, and accordingly brings further clarity to trustees and employers grappling with guaranteed minimum pension (GMP) equalisation issues. Of most significance is the judge’s decision that where a member exercised the statutory right to take a cash equivalent and a failure to equalise led to an underpayment when the transfer was made, the trustees were in breach of duty and cannot now rely on the statutory discharge provisions in section 99 of the Pension Schemes Act 1993 (PSA 1993). The member is not time-barred from enforcing the consequent obligation to make a top-up payment to the receiving scheme and the trustees may belatedly choose to perform that obligation. The reasoning will apply equally to underpayments on transfer for any other reason. A different conclusion was reached in relation to bulk and individual transfers made under powers in relevant scheme rules. Although that element of the decision was based on particular provisions, similar wording is likely to be found in the rules of many schemes and the case will offer useful guidance. Written by Elizabeth Ovey, barrister, Radcliffe Chambers. or to read the full analysis.