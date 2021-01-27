Sign-in Help
Grindr faces fine by Norwegian privacy watchdog for failing to get valid user consent

Published on: 27 January 2021
Published by: MLex
Mlex: Grindr is facing a fine of Kr.100m (approximately US$ 11.7m or €10m) by the Norwegian Data Protection Authority, after the dating app ‘forced’ users to accept a privacy policy that led to sensitive personal data being shared with advertisers. The regulator found that the app had shared users’ precise locations, user profile data and the app’s name to five advertising companies without obtaining valid consent from users—a violation of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR), Regulation (EU) 2016/679. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

