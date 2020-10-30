Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Grenada Stadium funds in a bank account are not held on trust (National Stadium Project (Grenada) Corporation v NH International (Caribbean) Ltd)

Grenada Stadium funds in a bank account are not held on trust (National Stadium Project (Grenada) Corporation v NH International (Caribbean) Ltd)
Published on: 30 October 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Grenada Stadium funds in a bank account are not held on trust (National Stadium Project (Grenada) Corporation v NH International (Caribbean) Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council has rejected a claim by a building contractor that funds held in a bank, raised to fund the construction of a stadium in Grenada were subject to a trust. The relevant agreements created personal contractual relationships but not the creation of any proprietary interests in favour of the contractor. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, at Hardwicke. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 News
View More