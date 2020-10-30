Grenada Stadium funds in a bank account are not held on trust (National Stadium Project (Grenada) Corporation v NH International (Caribbean) Ltd)

Private Client analysis: The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council has rejected a claim by a building contractor that funds held in a bank, raised to fund the construction of a stadium in Grenada were subject to a trust. The relevant agreements created personal contractual relationships but not the creation of any proprietary interests in favour of the contractor. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, at Hardwicke.
