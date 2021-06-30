Greening Trade—environmental complementarity in new trade initiatives

Article summary

International Trade analysis: In the last few years, ‘Green Trade’ has become a recurring theme in political discussions. Is it possible to say that environmental provisions are now common in international trade agreements? Could we still be greening trade? As part of our series of environmental analyses preceding the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), Rambod Behboodi, an international trade law and policy expert in Geneva who has served as trade law counsel and diplomat with the government of Canada, and advised Canadian negotiating delegations in multilateral environmental negotiations, provides an analysis on environmental opportunities in international trade law. or to read the full analysis.