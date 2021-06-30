menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Energy / Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change / Climate change and targets

Legal News

Greening Trade—environmental complementarity in new trade initiatives

Greening Trade—environmental complementarity in new trade initiatives
Published on: 30 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Greening Trade—environmental complementarity in new trade initiatives
  • Introduction
  • Parameters of the discussion
  • An old-new landscape
  • An evolving multilateral legal framework
  • A new bilateral/regional framework
  • A renewed commitment

Article summary

International Trade analysis: In the last few years, ‘Green Trade’ has become a recurring theme in political discussions. Is it possible to say that environmental provisions are now common in international trade agreements? Could we still be greening trade? As part of our series of environmental analyses preceding the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), Rambod Behboodi, an international trade law and policy expert in Geneva who has served as trade law counsel and diplomat with the government of Canada, and advised Canadian negotiating delegations in multilateral environmental negotiations, provides an analysis on environmental opportunities in international trade law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More