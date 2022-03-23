LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Greater Manchester Buses South Ltd v Greater Manchester Combined Authority and another; Rotala plc v Greater Manchester Combined Authority and another

Published on: 23 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Illegality
  • Rationality
  • Obiter dicta
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic was not a reason in and of itself for a franchising authority, as defined in section 123A(4)(a) of the Transport Act 2000 (TA 2000), to delay the decision on the adoption of a bus franchising scheme, nor did it preclude the making of a recommendation that the franchise model be adopted. The court held that the decision by the Mayor of Greater Manchester (the Mayor) to accept the recommendation of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) and proceed with a franchise scheme in Greater Manchester in the midst of the pandemic was neither Illegal nor irrational. There was no need for ‘heightened scrutiny’ of the Mayor’s decision, or of the associated decision making process. When deciding to recommend a franchise scheme TA 2000, s 123D requirement on a franchising authority to obtain an auditor’s report applies only to the initial TA 2000, s 123B assessment but not to any secondary assessments, reports and consultations. Written by Matthew Smith, partner at BDB Pitmans LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

