Grant of planning permission does not guarantee modification of a restrictive covenant (Collins and another v Howell and another)

Published on: 05 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What is the law in this area?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the UT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: The Upper Tribunal (Lands Chamber) (UT) refused to modify a restrictive covenant to permit the construction of a manège (an enclosed area in which horses and riders are trained) on the relevant property in accordance with a planning consent that had been obtained. Written by Gemma Duncan, partner at Sharpe Pritchard LLP and Sydney Chandler, trainee solicitor at Sharpe Pritchard LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

