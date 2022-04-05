Grant of planning permission does not guarantee modification of a restrictive covenant (Collins and another v Howell and another)

Planning analysis: The Upper Tribunal (Lands Chamber) (UT) refused to modify a restrictive covenant to permit the construction of a manège (an enclosed area in which horses and riders are trained) on the relevant property in accordance with a planning consent that had been obtained. Written by Gemma Duncan, partner at Sharpe Pritchard LLP and Sydney Chandler, trainee solicitor at Sharpe Pritchard LLP.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For
Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1) offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2) an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3) administering an oath etc
SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code
Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a
0330 161 1234