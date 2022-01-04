LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Government’s push to facilitate investment by DC pension scheme trustees in illiquids continues as DWP consults on removing performance fees from charge cap on default DC funds

Published on: 04 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What is the background to the consultation?
  • What is being proposed and why?
  • What are the implications for pension schemes and members, and what happens next?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In a further push to enable the trustees of defined contribution (DC) pension schemes to access illiquid markets, the government is consulting on the removal of performance-based fees from the charge cap. The proposals follow reforms made last year to establish a smoothing mechanism on performance fees. Some key details, such as the applicable definition of performance fees, require further refinement and will be considered in light of the consultation responses. David James, partner, and Emily Collett, trainee solicitor, at Travers Smith examine the consultation and its implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

