Government’s push to facilitate investment by DC pension scheme trustees in illiquids continues as DWP consults on removing performance fees from charge cap on default DC funds

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In a further push to enable the trustees of defined contribution (DC) pension schemes to access illiquid markets, the government is consulting on the removal of performance-based fees from the charge cap. The proposals follow reforms made last year to establish a smoothing mechanism on performance fees. Some key details, such as the applicable definition of performance fees, require further refinement and will be considered in light of the consultation responses. David James, partner, and Emily Collett, trainee solicitor, at Travers Smith examine the consultation and its implications. or to read the full analysis.