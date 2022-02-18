Government urged to give Post Office workers more compensation

Law360, London: Post Office employees who successfully challenged false allegations that they were responsible for cash shortfalls told an inquiry on 17 February 2022 that they should receive more money for bringing the litigation over the scandal that arose from a faulty IT system.
