Government to hike pension plan fraud levy despite opposition

Published on: 14 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The government has announced that it will push ahead with a proposed increase to a levy on retirement savings plans as it seeks to cover the rising cost of compensating victims of fraud following a High Court ruling. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

