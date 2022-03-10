LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Disclosure requirements, costs/charges and data protection / Costs and charges

Legal News

Government takes aim at investment barriers for pensions sector

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: Law360
  • Government takes aim at investment barriers for pensions sector

Article summary

Law360, London: The government will soon bring forward legislation that will allow Britain's £2trn (US$2.6trn) pensions sector to invest more freely in a wider range of infrastructure or green assets, a senior minister said on 10 March 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As